Bahrain to roll out e-Passports on March 20 with advanced security features

The passport contains an electronic chip that helps obtain various visas around the world more easily

Photo: AFP

By BNA Published: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 11:47 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 12:18 AM

Bahrain will begin the process for the issuance of the new e-Passports on March 20, as part of the Kingdom’s digital transformation.

This was announced by Interior Ministry’s Undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA), Sheikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa at a press conference.

“The Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs will first issue the e-Passport to those whose passports have expired and those that are nearing the expiry date,” he said.

Sheikh Hisham said that the issuance of the e-Passport reflects the Kingdom’s interest in digital transformation, explaining that the new design contains modern security technologies that are used for the first time.

He said that the passport contains an electronic chip that raises Bahrain's global ranking and helps to obtain various visas around the world more easily.

Colin Howell, representative of HID, said that the data page contains seven protected layers that constitute the highest security standards ever.

“There are important symbols in Bahrain’s heritage represented by horses and falcons, and from the sea the beautiful fisker fish, in addition to the stars, the most important of which is the star of Suhail. All these details have been embodied in the design of the passport,” he said.

“The new design combines the past with the present, as the pages of the passport contain paintings of distinctive urban buildings. The rich history of Bahrain has been merged with the modern, with consideration of many historical and cultural stations. A tale of beauty, civilisation and originality.”

ALSO READ: