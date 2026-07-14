Three sentenced to life imprisonment in Bahrain on charges of spying for Iran

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Bahrain on Tuesday charged three defendants, in two separate cases, with espionage for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and working on its behalf to assist it in hostile acts against the Kingdom of Bahrain.

All three defendants have been sentenced to life in jail. The High Criminal Court has also ordered authorities to confiscate all seized items.

These people have been sentenced to prison in two different cases, the details of which, are as follows:

What both cases revealed

In the first case, one defendant was already a fugitive outside the country and wanted by authorities on security grounds.

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He was then accused of recruiting the other agent located within Bahrain to give him information on vital locations in the Kingdom to target them during the treacherous Iranian aggression.

In the other case, a defendant was accused of communicating with an online account affiliated with the IRGC. The defendant also allegedly provided them with vidoe clips of the Iranian attacks on vital installations in Bahrain. This defendant was also accused of sending coordinates of vital locations in Bahrain that could be attacked by Iran, threatening the lives of the residents of the nation.

Bahrain's Public Prosecution began investigating both incidents immediately upon receiving both reports, questioning the two defendants present in the country, hearing witness statements, and assigning technical experts to examine seized electronic devices.

The investigations concluded that the data and information provided by the defendants to the terrorist IRGC formed a fundamental basis for hostile Iranian attacks that targeted a number of vital facilities and installations within the Kingdom of Bahrain, thereby endangering the security and stability of the country.

The authority then ordered the referral of the defendants to the High Criminal Court. The two cases were heard separately over several sessions, during which all legally mandated safeguards were observed, including the presence of the defendants' lawyers and enabling them to present their defence, until the Court issued the aforementioned ruling in today's session.

Iranian attacks on Bahrain in July

Just this month, Bahrain faced a series of Iranian missile and drone attacks as the conflict between Iran and the United States escalated.

The first major attack came on July 8, when Iran launched missiles and drones targeting US military facilities in the Gulf. Air raid sirens sounded across Bahrain, residents were instructed to seek shelter, and the Bahrain Defence Force announced that its air defence systems had successfully intercepted the incoming projectiles before they reached their targets.

The attacks resumed over the last two days as Iran continued retaliatory strikes against US positions in the region. Bahraini authorities repeatedly activated the national warning system and urged the public to remain in safe locations while air defence units intercepted additional missiles and drones entering the naion's airspace.

"Air defence systems... intercepted and destroyed several treacherous aerial attacks launched by Iran this Tuesday morning," the Bahraini military said in a statement, also accusing Tehran of targeting civilians.

Iran said it had targeted the Gulf nation in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian territory, with the Revolutionary Guards earlier saying they had carried out missile and drone strikes on Bahrain.