Bahrain suspends entry of non-Bahraini travellers from 3 Ebola-hit countries

Bahrain said on Tuesday it was suspending the entry of foreign travellers arriving from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda due to the Ebola virus outbreak.

The suspension will be effective for 30 days starting Tuesday, according to the country's state news agency.

The World Health ​Organization expressed deep concern on Tuesday at the speed ‌and scale of the Ebola outbreak, as the number of cases rises. This precautionary measure aims to safeguard public health and prevent any potential introduction of the virus into the Kingdom.

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Bahrain has become the first in the GCC and one of the few countries globally to impose travel restrictions in response to the Ebola outbreak.

What is Ebola?

Ebola disease is a severe, often-fatal virus which ​causes fever, body aches, vomiting and diarrhoea and spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids ​of infected persons, contaminated materials or persons who have died from the disease, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) 17th outbreak since its discovery in 1976.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus a public health emergency of international concern on Saturday. It has alarmed experts because it was able to spread for weeks undetected across a densely populated part of Congo.

Recorded death toll

Twenty-six more suspected Ebola deaths were recorded in 24 hours in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities said on Tuesday, and the head of the World Health Organization expressed deep concern about the outbreak's spread.

The new deaths bring to 131 the fatalities associated with the outbreak in eastern DRC. There have been 516 suspected cases and 33 confirmed cases in Congo, according to a daily bulletin published by health authorities, and two confirmed cases in neighbouring Uganda. The official death toll in South Sudan due to the Ebola outbreak remains unverified.