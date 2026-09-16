Bahrain sentences 3 to jail over joining terrorist group, financing activities

Bahrain has convicted three defendants of joining a terrorist group and transferring funds among other harmful actions, according to the country's Public Prosecution.

The court also convicted all the people of committing acts of violence and sabotage in Bahrain.

The three individuals were also found to be receiving, handing over and transferring funds for spending on organisational activities of the group, as well as working for its interests by carrying out hostile and terrorist acts against the country.

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The case dates back to information received by the authorities, which prompted further investigations by the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Evidence.

The court sentenced them to jail terms ranging from six months to three years, fined some of them up to 100,000 Bahraini dinars, and ordered the confiscation of funds and seized items.

How were they caught?

The investigation indicated that a number of defendants had joined a terrorist organisation working to carry out plots targeting Bahrain, with the aim of disrupting public order and endangering national security, safety and the economy.

The plans involved carrying out acts intended to harm individuals and spread fear among them, as well as prevent and obstruct state institutions and public authorities from carrying out their duties.

Investigations also revealed that the people had been assigned various terrorist tasks inside Bahrain and had transported, received and handed over funds allocated to support and finance terrorist elements belonging to the organisation. Other defendants were also found to have participated in the terrorist group's acts in Bahrain.

The Public Prosecution immediately launched its investigation after receiving the report, where it questioned the defendants, heard witness statements and appointed technical experts to examine the seized electronic devices. The results of the examination confirmed the findings of the probe.

The investigations also revealed that the roles undertaken by the defendants as part of their membership in the terrorist organisation constituted a key element in carrying out some of the terrorist acts that took place in Bahrain.

Based on the findings of the investigation, the authority ordered that the defendants be referred to the High Criminal Court. The court heard the cases over several sessions, during which all legally prescribed safeguards were observed, foremost among them the defendants' right to a defence, before issuing the aforementioned verdicts.

The authority affirmed that, within the powers granted to it by law, it will continue to take firm action against all terrorist crimes, pursue those responsible and take legal measures against anyone proven to be involved, in order to safeguard the security and stability of Bahrain and protect its interests.