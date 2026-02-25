Three Bahraini sailors robbed, held for 3 hours in Iranian waters: Bahrain's MOI

Three Bahraini sailors faced an unfortunate incident in the Arabian Gulf recently when their vessel was subjected to armed robbery and they were forced at gunpoint to leave the Gulf country's terrirorial waters and enter Iranian waters, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior stated on Tuesday.

The incident, which saw the sailors held in Iranian waters for approximately three hours, took place on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. According to the sailors, those who held them at gunpoint were Iranian nationals. The assailants forced them onto their boat and headed towards Iranian waters.

One of the vessel's engines and other belongings were robbed, they added. Eventually, the three sailors were released to sail back towards Bahrain.

In comments on what happened, the Bahraini Ministry of Interior emphasized that the incident constitutes a violation of international maritime law and grants Manama the right to take all necessary legal measures in this regard.

The Bahraini Coast Guard Command data showed that this type of operation has been carried out repeatedly by Iranian individuals in the past, it added.

Earlier this year, 16 Indian crew members of the MT Valiant Roar were taken into custody by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after the vessel was intercepted by the IRGC on December 8, 2025, in the international waters near Dibba Port, UAE. The Iranian authorities have accused the vessel of smuggling 6,000 MT of fuel.