Bahrain rules out participating in Strait of Hormuz meeting with Iran

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Bahrain said on Saturday that it would not take part in a proposed meeting in Oman between Iran and Gulf states to discuss the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has blockaded throughout the Middle East war.

Pointing to attacks on infrastructure across the Gulf, the ministry said that security and stability in the region "cannot be preserved through a policy of appeasement" and called for Hormuz to be open without "discrimination, fees or permits".

Iran's foreign ministry had said there would be a meeting on Monday hosted by Muscat where the future of the strait, vital for global oil and gas flows, would be negotiated.

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Tehran has been pushing to formalise its control over the waterway, including potentially charging fees for passage, and has been in negotiations with Muscat, whose territorial waters also cover Hormuz.

The strait was free to use by shipping from all nations before the Middle East war, which was started by the United States and Israel in late February.

Manama's foreign ministry said it maintained its commitment to dialogue, but it "will not be a party to any collective meeting that includes Iran before the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries".

Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 alongside Saudi Arabia during an earlier crisis between the regional rivals. While Riyadh restored ties in 2023, Manama is yet to do so.