Bahrain revokes citizenship of 69 for glorifying Iranian attacks, spying

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Bahrain has decided on Monday, April 27, to revoke the Bahraini citizenship of 69 individuals, for matters related to the recent Iranian attacks on the Kingdom.

According to Article (10/3) of the Bahraini Citizenship Law, the revocation of citizenship is possible “in the event of causing harm to the interests of the Kingdom or acting in a manner that contradicts the duty of loyalty to it.”

The citizenships of these people were revoked because they expressed sympathy with reprehensible hostile acts carried out by Iran or glorified them. Others engaged in spying for external parties.

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"The number of those stripped of their citizenship so far, including their dependent family members, has reached 69 individuals, all of whom are of non-Bahraini origin," the Bahraini Ministry clarified in a statement.

It further stressed that authorities in the Kingdom will continue to take the necessary measures to implement the decision, noting that "the competent bodies will continue reviewing and assessing who deserves the honour of Bahraini citizenship and who does not". The authority listed in its statement names of those whose citizenship has been revoked.

Revoking the citizenships was implemented in light of royal directives issued by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to take the necessary measures against anyone who betrays the nation or undermines its security and stability.

Attacks on Bahrain

Since the beginning of Iranian attacks on Gulf states on February 28, following US-Israeli attacks on Iran, Bahrain has successfully intercepted and destroyed 194 missiles and 523 drones that targeted it.

Earlier this month, Bahrain sent a letter to UN officials, seeking compensation from Iran for losses incurred by the Gulf country during Tehran's attacks during the US-Iran war.

The letter — the 11th such communication since the war began — details the extent of damage due to the Iranian attacks. It mentions the death of the Moroccan civilian contractor working with the UAE Armed Forces during a routine mission in Bahrain, as well as injuries sustained by several members of the Bahrain and UAE defence forces while responding to the attacks.

As a result of the 40-day war, two people were killed in two separate Iranian attacks, with one hitting a residential building in the capital Manama, according to the interior ministry.

A civilian contractor in the UAE Armed Forces, a Moroccan national, was also killed during a routine mission in Bahrain following an Iranian missile attack that targeted the country.