Bahrain says renewed Iran attacks are 'deliberate approach', not isolated incidents

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Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned what it described as a renewed Iranian attack on the kingdom, saying its territory was once again targeted with ballistic missiles and drones.

The ministry said the latest assault marked a dangerous escalation, arguing it showed Iran’s actions were not isolated incidents but part of a deliberate and repeated campaign against Bahrain’s sovereignty and the security of its citizens and residents.

It noted that Bahrain had already condemned an earlier Iranian attack, accusing Tehran of violating its commitments and disregarding the international consensus reflected in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817.

The ministry said Sunday's attack, on June 28, confirmed the kingdom’s earlier warnings, adding that Iran had continued its attacks despite international condemnation and its own pledges. It said the repeated strikes would neither impose a new reality nor weaken Bahrain’s resolve.

The ministry said the renewed attack removed any remaining justification for Iran’s actions and demonstrated clear premeditation, arguing it directly violated the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, under which Tehran committed to permanently halt military operations and respect the sovereignty of regional states.

It said Iran alone bears responsibility for breaching those commitments and undermining efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Bahrain called on the United Nations Security Council to convene an urgent session, ensure implementation of Resolution 2817, bring an end to what it described as the ongoing aggression, and hold those responsible accountable.

The kingdom added that the repeated attacks threatened not only Bahrain but the security of all members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, citing the bloc’s joint defence agreement, which considers an attack on one member state an attack on all.