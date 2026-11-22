Bahrain has rejected a report published by the UN's human right arm accusing it of ill treatment of defendants and religion-based persecution in a legal case regarding an organisation related to the Iran Guards.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the proceedings were conducted in accordance with the law and within the national judicial system, with respect for judicial independence and for the constitutional and legal guarantees afforded to defendants at every stage of litigation, "fully safeguarding their rights as determined by law".

Originally published on November 20, the press release was issued on the website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) by UN Special Procedures mandate-holders.

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"The release contains allegations and conclusions that do not reflect the facts of the case," the Kingdom said in its statement.

The Gulf kingdom has suffered several attacks this week, ending a weeks-long lull in the conflict that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

The ministry stressed that criminal accountability is based on the criminal acts attributed to the accused and the supporting evidence, not on religious belief or affiliation, underlining Bahrain's respect for the freedom of all components of its society to practise their religious rites.

Responding to the grave claims, it emphasised that any allegations of ill-treatment are investigated in accordance with the law, by independent bodies, including the Special Investigation Unit and the Ombudsman.

The authority expressed regret that the press release was issued before the deadline for Bahrain's substantive response to the communication had expired, and before the exchange of information and dialogue with relevant authorities could be completed.

"This is contrary to the Special Procedures' Manual of Operations, which calls for states to be given the opportunity to respond before public statements are issued," it added.

The Kingdom said it will be submitting its official response and detailed clarifications to the mandate-holders within the set deadline, "so that they have the full picture of Bahrain's position".

Bahrain reiterated its firm commitment to the rule of law, judicial independence, and human rights, and to constructive cooperation with UN human rights mechanisms, in support of dialogue based on objectivity, accuracy and mutual respect.

Legal case

The High ​Criminal Court convicted all the defendants of establishing and running a terrorist group linked to the IRGC that sought to overthrow the ‌government, the Bahraini ⁠prosecution said.

It did not specify the number of defendants or identify them, but accused them of raising funds without authorisation and using mosques, religious sermons and charitable and educational institutions to promote allegiance to Iran's supreme leader.

Some defendants were fined 100,000 Bahraini dinars ($265,000), and the court ordered the confiscation of more than 8 million Bahraini dinars ($21 million) for charitable purposes.

Inputs from Reuters