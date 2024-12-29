Bahrain offers condolences to South Korea over plane crash that killed 179

Photo: AFP

The Kingdom of Bahrain has expressed its solidarity with South Korea and extended its heartfelt condolences to the victims of a tragic passenger plane crash that claimed the lives of 179 people.

The crash occurred during landing at Muan International Airport, located southwest of the Republic of Korea.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bahrain expressed its deep sympathy and solidarity with both the governments and peoples of South Korea and Thailand, who were affected by the devastating incident.

The Kingdom also conveyed its condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives in the crash, while wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

South Korea has declared a 7-day mourning period for the incident. This was the deadliest air accident ever in South Korea; the Jeju Air plane belly-landed and veered off the runway, erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall at Muan International Airport.

The control tower issued a bird strike warning and shortly afterward the pilots declared mayday and then attempted to land, a transport ministry official said.

Bereaved families huddled in the arrival area, weeping as the names of the victims were announced; a temporary morgue was established, and medics and soldiers combed the area.

Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae has apologised for the plane crash, bowing deeply during a television briefing. "At present, it is difficult to determine the cause of the accident and we must wait for the official investigation announcement from the relevant government agencies. Regardless of the cause of the accident, I fully feel responsibility as the CEO."