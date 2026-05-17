Bahrain court jails man for life over links to Iran's IRGC, Hezbollah

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A Bahraini court has sentenced a defendant to life in prison after finding him guilty of coordinating with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Prosecutors said he accessed confidential data and shared it with a foreign entity to facilitate acts targeting the Kingdom’s security and interests. He was additionally convicted of endorsing and supporting terrorist activities. Authorities ordered the confiscation of items linked to the case.

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Bahrain's Terrorism Crimes Prosecution stated that the High Criminal Court announced the sentencing during Sunday's session. According to investigators, the accused was drawn into Hezbollah’s network after attempting to join the group. While based in Bahrain, he allegedly gathered and transmitted images, footage and details of incidents linked to Iranian aggression to accounts managed from Iran and overseen by the Revolutionary Guard and intelligence services. Authorities said the actions were aimed at serving hostile interests and jeopardising the safety of the Kingdom and its people.

After receiving the report, the Public Prosecution began investigations. During interrogation, the accused confessed in detail to the charges. They heard witness statements and appointed technical experts to examine the seized electronic devices. The examination confirmed that the accused committed the charges. Based on this, the Public Prosecution ordered his detention and referral to the High Criminal Court, which issued its ruling in today’s session.

The case was heard over several sessions, during which all prescribed legal guarantees were observed. This included the presence of the defendant’s lawyer and allowing him to present his defence, fully committing to the legally prescribed guarantees of a fair trial.

The Public Prosecution emphasises that protecting the supreme interests of the Kingdom of Bahrain and preserving its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity are national duties required by law. Communicating with foreign entities or countries or working for them in ways that harm the state's security or compromise its independence is a crime warranting criminal accountability.

The Public Prosecution also affirms its firm stance against all acts that undermine the country’s security and stability. It will pursue anyone proven involved through participation, incitement, or assistance. These are serious crimes with severe penalties that may include the death penalty.