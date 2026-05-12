Bahrain sentences 3 to life in jail for conspiring with IRGC to carry out terrorist acts

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Bahrain on Tuesday announced it had handed the life sentence to three individuals who conspired with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) to carry out terrorist acts within the country.

In one case pertaining to two of the three individuals, the Public Prosecution said the defendants aimed to harm the national interests of the Kingdom by collaborating with the "terrorist organisation", while forming a primary group linked to the Guardianship of the Jurist, also known as the Wilayat al-Faqih.

Developed by Ayatollah Khomeini, the Wilayat al-Faqih is a Shia political doctrine stating that in the absence of the 12th Imam, the state should be led by a supreme, just jurist to implement Islamic law.

In the second case involving a woman, the defendant was caught after a cybercrime investigation, in which an account was formed promoting Iranian attacks against Bahrain.

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Case 1: Coordination from Iran

The investigations revealed that the first defendant, who fled to Iran, recruited the second defendant, who was inside Bahrain, to carry out terrorist operations inside the country. He was tasked with:

Transporting, receiving, and delivering funds to finance terrorist elements

Monitoring vital facilities in Bahrain and passing on information related to them to the IRGC and Iranian intelligence agencies. This was done in preparation for targeting these facilities during the Iranian attacks against the country.

The Public Prosecution interrogated the accused, listened to witness statements and assigned technical experts to examine seized electronic devices. After confirming that they had committed the crimes, they were arrested and referred to the High Criminal Court.

The case was heard over several sessions. The defendants' lawyers were present for all the sessions, ensuring a fair trial.

The judgment handed down included life sentences, a fine of 10,000 dinars and confiscation of seized items.

No discrimination

Bahrain's Ministry of Interior clarified that despite the recent events, the constitution and laws would not discriminate between citizens and that that Shia sect is an "authentic component in the past, present, and future of this country".

"In any case, the Shiites of Bahrain are older than the Wilayat al-Faqih, and they had most of the references. And our ongoing work is in purifying the security field from those who harm the homeland, in service to those who have aggressed against us," said the ministry.

According to the authority, the organisation is not new, with the Bahraini government dealing with it throughout the years and addressing it with "reform, forgiveness, tolerance, and pardon".

Case 2: Cybercrime investigation

The second case began with the Public Prosecution receiving a report from the Cybercrime Unit of the General Directorate of Combating Corruption, Economic and Electronic Security.

An electronic account was was found posting pictures and coordinates of important and vital sites and facilities within Bahrain through a social networking site. The content posted would not only harm the military, political and economic status of the country, but also included material glorifying and promoting the Iranian attacks. The investigations resulted in identifying the user of the account.

The accused confessed to the charges when interrogated. She admitted to posting the photos and coordinates of vital sites, and content promoting Iranian aggression. Subsequently, she was arrested and referred to the High Criminal Court, which handed her a life sentence and ordered seized items to be confiscated.