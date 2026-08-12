Bahrain hands life terms to 2 for spying, jails 3 for allegedly supporting Iran

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Bahrain has sentenced two defendants to life imprisonment for allegedly spying for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and those working on its behalf, assisting them in their hostile acts against the Kingdom and harming its interests.

The Public Prosecution had received a report from the Cybercrime Directorate about the monitoring of a social media account that seemed to have shown support for Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain.

Following investigations, the account administrator was identified and apprehended. He confessed to managing the account, communicating with a fugitive defendant abroad, and providing him with coordinates and locations within the Kingdom, Bahrain News Agency reported.

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The Public Prosecution also heard witness testimonies and appointed technical experts to examine the seized electronic device. The examination results confirmed the accused's commission of the alleged acts.

In separate cases, three other defendants were sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for allegedly supporting and promoting Iranian attacks on Bahrain.

The accused were charged with obtaining and disseminating prohibited data, and photographing in prohibited locations. The court sentenced the three defendants to prison terms of up to ten years, fined some of them up to 5,000 dinars, and ordered the confiscation of seized items.

The Public Prosecution had received reports from relevant security departments regarding social media accounts that expressed support and endorsement of the Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom, as well as publishing data and photographing sensitive locations.

The accounts had published images, videos, and comments expressing support and endorsement of the attacks, along with displaying sensitive locations and data that are considered prohibited from being published, obtained, or circulated, Bahrain News Agency reported.

The individuals responsible for these accounts were identified, prompting the Public Prosecution to launch its own investigation. The defendants were interrogated, witnesses were heard, and technical experts were appointed to examine the seized electronic devices. The probe results confirmed the defendants' guilt.

The Public Prosecution emphasized that cyberspace, and all content published or circulated within it, is subject to the provisions of the law and the regulations established to protect the security and interests of society. What some may consider mere interaction or sharing on social media platforms may entail criminal liability if it exceeds the boundaries set by law.