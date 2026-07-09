Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan deal with renewed hostile missile, drone attacks from Iran

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times' live blog for the latest developments following fresh exchange of fire between US and Iran.]

Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan dealt with attacks from Iranian armed forces early on Thursday following US strikes on Iran's southern coastal and eastern provinces, putting further strain on a three-week-old ceasefire agreement.

Iran's army said in a statement released by state media that it had launched attacks at US Patriot systems with drones in Kuwait, an early warning site in Qatar (satellite antenna) and a fuel storage of the US army in Bahrain.

Kuwait

Kuwait said its armed forces had engaged with a cruise missile, three ballistic missiles and 10 drones in its airspace, and that one person had been injured from falling shrapnel.

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Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted the Ministry Spokesperson Colonel Saud Al-Atwan as saying that the threats were successfully intercepted and neutralised. Al-Atwan said falling debris caused material damage at several locations and left one person injured, who is receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition.

Their Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that these flagrant attacks represent a dangerous escalation that will exacerbate tensions in the region, threaten regional peace and security, and undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving matters peacefully.

Bahrain

Bahrain's air defence systems intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks, the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force said on Thursday.

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command said that Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Jordan

Sirens also sounded in Jordan on Thursday after missiles launched from Iran were detected in Jordanian airspace, the state news agency reported, citing the government spokesperson. Eight missiles were intercepted, with no injuries or damage reported, the news agency said.

Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the renewed Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, affirming its absolute solidarity with them and its standing with them in all steps they take to protect their sovereignty and security and the safety of their citizens and residents.

UAE too has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attacks by Iran that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait with missiles and drones.