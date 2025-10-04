Bahraini, Kuwaiti citizens detained by Israel; authorities seek release

After 42 boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla were intercepted, and the civilian activists detained by Israel, several countries have expressed concern about the wellbeing of their citizens.

Bahrain confirmed that authorities visited the detention centre to meet Bahraini and Kuwaiti citizens arrested by Israeli security forces.

Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the relevant Israeli authorities to follow up on their conditions, and ensure their safety and health.

Israeli authorities stated that detainees must complete official paperwork in order to return to the two countries, according to the Bahraini ministry.

It noted that the Israeli authorities had requested the detainees complete the necessary official paperwork to facilitate their departure and return to the two countries, in accordance with established procedures.

Bahrain is coordinating with Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and will monitor the conditions of Bahraini and Kuwaiti citizens, while adhering to all necessary legal procedures to ensure their safe return to both countries, Bahrain's ministry said.

Oman earlier issued a statement saying it is 'closely following' the situation of its citizens participating in the Global Freedom Flotilla.

The nation also called for "the safety of all participants in the flotilla and for them not to be exposed to any risks".

Global Sumud Flotilla

Global Sumud Flotilla is a historic civil society-led initiative to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, breaking Israel's blockade of the Strip, where the United Nations says famine has set in..

The Flotilla of over 40 vessels with more than 400 people began its voyage last month, with politicians and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela heading to Gaza.

However, the Israeli navy soon intercepted vessel after vessel at sea since October 1, after warning the activists against entering waters it says fall under its blockade.

The move drew worldwide protests, with demonstrators taking to the streets from Europe to Australia and South America to condemn the treatment of the Global Sumud Flotilla, chanting slogans including "Gaza, you are not alone", "Boycott Israel" and "Freedom for Palestine".

Several countries, including Qatar and Oman, had earlier warned that "any violation of international law and human rights of the participants in the Flotilla, including attacks against the vessels in international waters or illegal detention, will lead to accountability"

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the navy for "their mission", which he claimed "prevented dozens of vessels from entering the war zone and repelled a campaign of delegitimisation against Israel."

The Global Sumud Flotilla said more than a dozen explosions were heard around the flotilla as it sailed off Greece late on September 24, with damage caused by "unidentified objects" dropped on deck.

"Multiple drones, unidentified objects dropped, communications jammed and explosions heard from a number of boats," it said.