Bahrain's King Hamad warns Iran over interference in internal affairs, calls for unity

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in his speech on April 30, affirmed Bahrain had been subjected to what he described as a “heinous Iranian aggression” targeting the country’s security, stability, and public safety, adding that the incident exposed “those who sold their consciences to the enemy.” He stressed that the Kingdom comes above all else and that Bahrain is a trust entrusted to all its citizens.

He said the country’s recent security crisis exposed what he described as “external aggression” and internal betrayal, warning that national unity and loyalty remain paramount.

In a media address, the King said the challenges facing Bahrain test the mettle of its people and reveal truths clearly. He described the ordeal the nation endured and said the incident exposed individuals who abandoned national duty by cooperating with hostile actors. He stressed that the armed forces remain valiant to safeguard the country.

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He accused Iran of interfering in Bahrain’s internal affairs and urged it to stop such actions. He also expressed strong disapproval of what he described as “a small group who sold their consciences to the enemy, stepped forward and extended a hand of cooperation to those who violated the sovereignty of the homeland in a betrayal beyond all betrayal, and a crime that is unforgivable in the customs of nations and in the conscience of peoples.”

The King said public sentiment was united in demanding accountability for those involved, including legal penalties such as imprisonment and the revocation of citizenship. He described these measures as necessary for national protection rather than retribution.

Addressing lawmakers, he criticised those who aligned with the state's adversaries, stating that public office requires loyalty to the nation. He said anyone choosing otherwise should relinquish their position.

He reaffirmed that citizenship is a “binding covenant and a pledge” grounded in loyalty and responsibility, and that those who violate it forfeit their standing.

He added that Bahrain’s legislative institutions must reflect national unity and reject actions that undermine the state. He expressed his regret that some legislators have sided with traitors rather than serving as a shield for the nation and a voice for truth. He stated that anyone who chooses to stand with those who have attacked the nation should go and join them. There is no place among us for those who support our enemies.

King Hamad pointed out that the country is in dire need of free and responsible opinion, stressing that freedom does not mean chaos, nor does it mean transgressing the constants, nor does it mean betraying the homeland in any way.

He called for responsible freedom of expression within the framework of national constants, reiterating that security, sovereignty, and stability remain non-negotiable priorities for Bahrain.

GCC stands in solidarity with Bahrain

The GCC States rallied behind Bahrain and pledged their support. Mr Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressed the Council’s full solidarity with the Kingdom. He said Bahrain’s security is a top priority for the Council member states.

UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed the Emirates' full support for the sovereign measures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain to safeguard its security, uphold its sovereignty and national achievements, and counter any attempts to undermine the Kingdom’s stability.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the security of Bahrain is an integral part of the security of the UAE and the Gulf states, reiterating the country’s steadfast support for all measures Bahrain takes to safeguard its national security and stability.

Saudi Arabia also supported the sovereign measures taken by the leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain to safeguard its security and uphold its sovereignty. The Kingdom reaffirmed its full backing of Bahrain in all actions it undertakes to address any threats to its security and stability and to deter any attempts to undermine its sovereignty or interfere in its internal affairs. It emphasised that Bahrain’s security is inseparable from the security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states.

Kuwait announced its full support for Bahrain's sovereign measures to safeguard its security & sovereignty against any threats. The foreign ministry said that Bahrain's security is an inseparable part of Kuwait's and the Gulf Cooperation Council's security