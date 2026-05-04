Bahrain jails 3 juveniles to three years over violence during Iran-linked unrest

The Bahrain Public Prosecution sentenced three juvenile offenders to three years in prison each in separate cases. The court found them guilty of participating in violence and vandalism in March during unrest linked to Iranian attacks on Bahrain, violating applicable laws.

The rulings underscored the judiciary’s dual focus on accountability and rehabilitation, aiming to deter future offences and support offenders' reintegration into society under structured monitoring.

In a statement, the authority said the court's rulings reflect a balanced approach to safeguarding societal security and stability while supporting reformative and rehabilitative measures for offenders. It also highlighted the importance of parental responsibility and guardians' roles in supervising and guiding children.

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The Public Prosecution stressed it “will not hesitate” to take strict legal action against anyone who threatens public safety or engages in acts undermining community security, including violence or vandalism. It added it remains firmly committed to addressing all forms of disorder and violence.

The court instructed the Rehabilitation and Reform Center to submit a detailed report after six months assessing the juveniles' behavioural progress and any decrease in violent behaviour.

Court documents and social research showed the offenders lived in environments with limited parental oversight, which was considered during the proceedings.

The Public Prosecution reaffirmed its commitment to applying the law firmly while prioritising rehabilitation and social reform following court rulings in juvenile offender cases.