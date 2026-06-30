Bahrain sentences 7 to up to 10 years in jail for supporting Iranian attacks

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Bahraini courts have sentenced seven defendants to up to 10 years in jail on Tuesday over their support for Iranian attacks on the Kingdom, spreading false news and filming senstive sites, as the Gulf state continues to crackdown on promoting and defending the aggression.

In another case, a defendant wa sent to five years in jail by the High Criminal Cour for committing acts of violence and vandalism during the Iranian attacks on the Kingdom of Bahrain in March. The court also ordered the confiscation of seized items. The defendant was referred to the Public Prosecution.

A full investigation was carried out by the Public Prosecution, during which the defendant was questioned in detail while being granted all his legal rights.

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Prosecutors ordered the defendant's pretrial detention pending the investigation and heard testimony from witnesses. Based on the evidence gathered, the case was referred to the High Criminal Court, which held several hearings before issuing its verdict.

The Public Prosecution reaffirmed that it would not hesitate to take firm legal action against anyone who commits acts that undermine public security or endanger the stability of society and the safety of its members.

Earlier in June, 12 individuals in Iran-linked cases were sentenced to 10 years in prison. Some of them were fined 2,000 dinars. Charges against them included supporting, encouraging, and endorsing Iranian attacks against Bahrain, obtaining and disseminating prohibited vital data, photographing locations where photography is prohibited, and spreading false news and rumors through social media platforms during the attacks.

Bahrain came under further Iranian attacks despite the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States earlier this month. On June 28, the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force said that Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through what it described as malicious attacks using missiles and drones targeting civilians in the Kingdom.