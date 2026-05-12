Bahrain jails 10 for up to 10 years over social media posts 'supporting Iran attacks'

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A court in Bahrain has sentenced 10 individuals to prison terms of up to 10 years in cases linked to content that authorities said supported Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and shared restricted information online.

According to Bahrain's Ministry of Interior, some of those convicted were also fined 2,000 dinars, while three defendants were ordered to be "permanently deported" after completing their sentences.

The rulings were issued by the High Criminal Court on Tuesday (May 12) across nine separate cases involving charges related to supporting and endorsing what authorities described as "Iranian terrorist attacks" against Bahrain.

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The cases also involved accusations of obtaining and publishing restricted vital data, as well as photographing locations prohibited from being recorded or shared.

Authorities said the investigation began after Bahrain's Cybercrime Unit flagged several social media accounts allegedly posting images, videos, and comments seen as supporting hostile acts, while also sharing sensitive information and footage of restricted sites.

Investigators later identified those behind the accounts and launched a wider probe, which included questioning suspects, hearing witness testimony, and examining seized electronic devices with the help of tech experts.

Officials said the findings confirmed the offences attributed to the defendants, leading prosecutors to refer the cases to the High Criminal Court. In addition to prison terms, the court ordered the confiscation of seized items. The Public Prosecution said the cases were heard over multiple sessions, with defendants represented by lawyers throughout proceedings.

Bahraini authorities said while freedom of expression is protected under the law, social media activity must not compromise national security or public stability, warning that support for or justification of attacks, as well as the publication of restricted data, could carry serious legal consequences.

Bahrain called on citizens and residents to act responsibly when using social media in order to "preserve the security of the nation".