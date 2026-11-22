Bahrain accused Iran of striking a civilian industrial facility on Saturday, causing a fire and damage but no casualties, while two tankers were hit in the Strait of Hormuz, at the heart of the Middle East conflict.

Two people were injured in the attacks, which included a Bahraini citizen with a disability and a Pakistani resident. The former is reported to be in a stable condition while the latter remains in a critical state, the interior ministry confirmed on Sunday. Both are said to be recieving treatment in a hospital.

The Gulf kingdom has suffered several attacks this week, ending a weeks-long lull in the conflict that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

"As a result of the heinous Iranian aggression, a civilian industrial facility was targeted, causing a fire at the site. Civil Defence is working to bring the fire under control," the interior ministry said on X, without specifying the location.

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Residents told AFP they saw smoke rising over Sitra Island, on Bahrain's east coast, home to several industrial sites including a refinery run by state oil company Bapco.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said "during the operation, US military positions at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain were targeted with missile and drone strikes".

"Two radars belonging to the US Army's Patriot air defense systems... were struck," it said, adding that any violation of Iranian airspace will be met with "harsh and decisive response".

The attacks came as two tankers were struck in the Strait of Hormuz, which has become the focus of the stalemated conflict, with Iran continuing in its efforts to blockade the strategic shipping line.

The US military, meanwhile, has been escorting ships through the strategic strait, which carried about one-fifth of the world's oil before the war, and maintains its own counterblockade of Iranian ports.

Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday that a Qatari delegation visited Tehran the previous evening and "held two hours of talks", without providing details.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: "The ongoing talks in the region must be given a chance, and the blockade must be lifted rationally."

"Our position is clear: as long as Iran's demands are not met, the discussion on the Strait of Hormuz and its opening is pointless," he said, quoted by state TV.

Iran's demands include ending the war on all fronts, unfreezing Iranian assets, lifting oil sanctions and ending the US counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

Iran says shot down drone

British maritime agency UKMTO said Saturday one tanker was struck by an "unknown projectile" while transiting Hormuz.

"There are no reported casualties at this time," it said, adding another tanker was hit in its engine room.

Iran's army later reported a ship was on fire after entering a "restricted zone" and hitting a mine in the strait.

The tanker had switched off its identification and navigation systems "in defiance of issued warnings and maritime transit regulations", it said in a statement carried by state TV.

Tehran has repeatedly reported ships catching fire in the strait in recent weeks, often claiming they struck mines.

But the US military recently said it had cleared all mines from the main routes through the waterway.

US Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the region, said last month that it had helped Gulf countries export 1.5 billion barrels of oil via Hormuz since the summer.

Iran said on Saturday it shot down a US drone over Qeshm Island in the strait, according to state TV.

American fighter jets struck an Iranian missile site on Qeshm last Tuesday, according to a US military official.

'Clear red lines'

Washington announced what it called an "economic asphyxiation" campaign on Iran in August aimed at curbing its trade and financial flows.

Gharibabadi said Saturday, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency, that "we consider the economic blockade an act of war and we will take all necessary measures to lift it".

"We have made this known to the other parties, including the mediators", he added, saying "the United States was aware of this".

In an interview published on Saturday by the state-run Iran Daily newspaper, Araghchi reiterated that Tehran would not allow its stockpiles of enriched uranium to leave the country.

The Iranian nuclear programme is one of the major issues in Iranian-American relations. Western nations accuse Iran of seeking a bomb, though Tehran insists the programme is entirely civilian in nature.

"I believe a solution can be found, but we have clear red lines: the material will not be taken out of the country," Araghchi said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, meanwhile, said US and Israeli strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure had exacerbated energy problems "and we should therefore expect difficulties this winter".

Mohammad Allahdad, head of Iran's national electricity company, told state TV that the country will impose rolling power cuts from Sunday.

"Given the country's fuel supply conditions, the electricity sector will be forced to impose distribution restrictions," he said.