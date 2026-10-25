Bahrain detains man for posting audio clip insulting religious figures online

Bahrain has detained a 29-year-old man for allegedly sharing an audio clip online containing insults against figures respected by a religious sect, the Kingdom's Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday, October 25.

The authorities warned that such content could fuel sectarian tensions and threaten civil peace.

The ministry said the Anti-Cybercrime Directorate arrested the man over the clip, which was posted on an online platform and constituted a legal violation.

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The ministry urged social media users to act responsibly and refrain from publishing or sharing content that insults religious figures, stirs sectarian tensions or "threatens civil peace".

What Bahrain's law says

Bahrain's Penal Code, issued under Decree-Law No. 15 of 1976, criminalises certain forms of insults against religion and religious figures.

Article 309 of the Kingdom's Penal Code punishes anyone who, through any method of expression, offends a recognised religious sect or ridicules its rituals. Article 310 outlaws public insults against religious figures or symbols, as well as ridicule of a sect's teachings.

The country's laws also prohibit public insults against religious beliefs, sacred figures and religious sects.

Tougher penalties proposed

Earlier this year, Bahrain proposed amendments to the Penal Code to introduce stricter penalties for publicly insulting prophets, the Prophet Mohammed's family, his Companions or his wives.

The proposal, reported by Lexis Middle East on August 31 citing Bahrain Tribune, calls for prison terms of up to five years and fines of up to BD20,000. Repeat offenders could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to BD40,000, or either penalty.

The proposed offence would cover insults made publicly through writing, images, signs, performances, gestures, online posts and other electronic means.

The lawmakers said clearer provisions were needed as social media allows abusive content to spread rapidly, potentially fuelling sectarian tensions, religious hatred and social division.