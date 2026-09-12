Bahrain condemns plot to smuggle wanted individuals across UAE borders

Bahrain has strongly condemned the criminal plot to illegally smuggle individuals and security wanted persons across the UAE's borders, praising the efficiency and vigilance of UAE security authorities in foiling the plot, arresting those involved and referring them to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the Kingdom's full solidarity with the UAE and its support for all legal and security measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, protect its borders and preserve its security and stability.

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The ministry said Bahrain's position reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the leadership and peoples of the two countries, reaffirming that the security and stability of GCC states are indivisible. It wished the UAE and its people continued security, stability and prosperity.