Bahrain condemns Iran-linked terrorist group nabbed in UAE, offers full support

Bahrain expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the heinous terrorist and subversive plot that aimed to destabilise security and stability in the UAE.

Calling it harm to national unity and social peace, the country appreciated the efficiency and vigilance of the UAE security and intelligence services in dismantling this terrorist organisation linked to Iran, arresting its members, and thwarting its criminal plans.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, in a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) this evening, affirmed Bahrain’s full solidarity with the UAE, and its full support for the measures it is taking to preserve its sovereignty and maintain its security and stability in the face of terrorism, extremism and foreign interference.

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The UAE's State Security Department on Monday announced it dismantled a terrorist organisation and arrested its members over an alleged plot to undermine national unity and destabilise the country.

In an official statement, authorities said the group members were involved in covert activities, including plans for coordinated terrorist and sabotage attacks within the UAE. Investigations also revealed alleged links between the organisation and Iran's Wilayat al-Faqih doctrine.

It wished the Emirates and its brotherly people continued security, stability and prosperity