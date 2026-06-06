Bahrain 'says security not built with missiles or mines', condemns fresh Iran attacks

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Bahrain said "security is not built with missiles or drones" as it confirmed being targeted by fresh Iranian attacks. Tehran also launched missiles towards Kuwait.

"Patience does not equate to weakness", the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, as the country stressed it was committed to peace and stability in the region. However, defending sovereignty and security, and protecting its people is a "red line that will not be compromised," Bahrain warned.

These remarks come in a statement on Saturday by Bahrain's Mofa, carried by Bahrain's News Agency, condemning the seven Iranian ballistic missiles launched towards Kuwait and Bahrain, which were "successfully intercepted".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Security is not built with missiles and drones, nor is stability maintained by planting mines", Bahrain said, urging Iran to disclose the locations of sea mines and cooperate in removing them.

The country also called on Iran to "immediately cease unjustified attacks and embrace peace."

The country called the fresh Iranian attacks a "blatant aggression" which violates international laws, and a threat to the security and stability of the Arabian Gulf region.

Bahrain said it remains "confident in the support of its brothers and allies" as it takes all legitimate measures to safeguard its security.

The choice lies with those launching missiles and drones today: either to engage in the path of peace and cooperation, or to condemn themselves to isolation and marginalisation. Bahrain Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

With freedom of maritime navigation guaranteed by international law, Iran must comply with relevant Security Council resolutions and "fully open the Strait of Hormuz without restriction and without fees," the statement read.

With over 20,000 sailors stranded, Bahrain called on Iran to open a safe humanitarian corridor that guarantees the safe passage of civilian ships, and allow sailors' departure and safe return to their families.