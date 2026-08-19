Building fire kills mother, 3 children in Bahrain; King offers condolences to father

A deadly fire claimed the life of a mother and her three children in Bahrain on Tuesday, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The blaze erupted in an apartment of a multi-storey building in Ramli Housing, where the 27-year-old woman along with her three children, aged five, three and one, passed away.

They are now survived by the husband, who was not at the house when the fire began. Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa offered his condolences to Hassan Abdul Aal Al Otaifi — the father of the children — over the tragic incident.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Upon receiving reports of a blaze, Civil Defence teams and vehicles rushed to the site, where they began operations to control the fire and prevent it from spreading. They followed it by necessary cooling operations to prevent the fire from reigniting.

According to local media, the five-year-old child was found with a weak pulse but later died, while the other two children and the mother had already passed away when teams reached the site. Meanwhile, other residents of the building had been evacuated and given temporary housing.

The shocked father who had found his families' bodies was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, as per reports.

Although the exact cause of the fire is unknown, the authority urged the public to ensure safety of electrical connections, especially with rising temperatures during the summers.

Residents have also been advised to comply with public safety and fire prevention requirements and buildings have been notified to carry out regular maintenance of alarm and firefighting systems.

Meanwhile, families with children have been warned not to leave them unsupervised and not to allow them to play with or approach electrical devices, stoves, or ovens.