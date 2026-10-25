Bahrain arrests six in drug cases, seizes substances worth over BD27,000

Bahrain has arrested six Asian nationals in three separate drug-related cases, seizing narcotics and psychotropic substances with an estimated market value of more than BD27,000, the Interior Ministry said.

The cases were handled by the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science, with two carried out in coordination with Customs Affairs.

The ministry said investigations were launched after authorities received information about the cases.

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The enquiries led to the identification and arrest of the six suspects, who were found in possession of narcotics and psychotropic substances, as well as cash believed to have come from drug sales.

The necessary legal procedures have been completed, and the cases have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

The General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science also urged the public to help combat drug-related crime by reporting any relevant information through the hotline.

Gulf efforts to combat drug trafficking

In April, the UAE’s National Anti-Narcotics Authority announced the arrest of a 13-member drug trafficking gang linked to an overseas ringleader, following a month-long joint operation involving police in Dubai, Sharjah and Bahrain.

The network, made up of Asian and African suspects, was allegedly directed by an Asian drug dealer based abroad who coordinated the distribution of narcotics across the UAE.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 56.623kg of narcotic substances, 8,159 psychotropic tablets and a large quantity of electronic cigarettes containing hashish oil. The seized drugs were estimated to be worth around Dh3.3 million.

On October 5, the UAE reported foiling 14 attempts to smuggle more than 300kg of drugs through the country's airports in less than two months. The operations involved the National Anti-Narcotics Agency, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and Customs and Ports Security.

A joint report by the National Anti-Narcotics Agency and UAE Customs attributed the success of the operations to close coordination between the authorities, which led to the arrest of several smugglers of European and Asian nationalities.

Authorities had identified the shipments before they arrived at UAE airports and tracked the suspects as the drugs were being brought into the country.