41 arrested in Bahrain for alleged links to Iran's IRGC
Investigations by the public prosecutor also involved cases related to sympathy with Iranian attacks, state news agency reported
- PUBLISHED: Sat 9 May 2026, 2:33 PM
[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]
Bahrain's interior ministry said on Saturday it had arrested 41 people it said were linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and the ideology of 'Wilayat al-Faqih', the state news agency reported.
Recommended For You
The ministry said security authorities uncovered a group linked to Iran's IRGC, adding that investigations by the public prosecutor had also involved cases related to sympathy with Iranian attacks.
Iran fired at targets in Bahrain and other Gulf Arab states where the US has military bases after the U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28.