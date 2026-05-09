41 arrested in Bahrain for alleged links to Iran's IRGC

Investigations by the public prosecutor also involved cases related to sympathy with Iranian attacks, state news agency reported

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 9 May 2026, 2:33 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Bahrain's interior ministry said on Saturday it had arrested 41 people it said were linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and the ideology of 'Wilayat al-Faqih', the state news agency reported.

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The ministry said security authorities uncovered a group linked to Iran's IRGC, adding that investigations by the public prosecutor had also involved cases related to sympathy with Iranian attacks.

Iran fired ⁠at targets in Bahrain and other Gulf Arab states where the US has military bases after the U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran on February ⁠28.

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