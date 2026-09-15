Man gets 5-year jail sentence for 'supporting, endorsing' Iranian attacks in Bahrain

The accusations stem from posts the man made on social media with were seen as in support of the Iranian attacks

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 15 Sept 2026, 1:56 PM UPDATED: Tue 15 Sept 2026, 1:58 PM
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[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on the US-Iran war, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

A man has been sentenced to five years in prison for "supporting and endorsing" Iranian attacks in Bahrain by the criminal high court, according to Bahrain News Agency.

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The accusations stem from posts the man made on social media with were seen as in support of the Iranian attacks.

The investigation

The Public Prosecution in Bahrain received a report from a cybercrime unit stating that an account on social media was expressing support and approval for Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain. The activity that was monitored included pictures, videos and comments.

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The person behind the account was identified and interrogated. Public Prosecution also collected witness statements and appointed technical experts to examine electronic devices that were seized. All the evidence proved that the man was guilty and he was referred to the High Criminal Court in Bahrain.

Apart from the five-year sentence, the High Criminal Court also ordered that the man pay a fine of 2,000 dinars and that his seized items were confiscated.

The Public Prosecution said that freedom of opinion and expression is guaranteed within the framework of the law, and that social media use must comply with legal regulations. It further stated that legal action would be taken against anyone who publishes or disseminates any content that endorses, condones or justifies terrorist acts and harms social peace.

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