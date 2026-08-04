Bahrain arrests driver after drunk driving crash leaves 1 dead, 8 injured

The incident occurred in the Al-Saya area when the driver, who was allegedly intoxicated became distracted and crashed into the rear of a bus carrying the victims

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 4 Aug 2026, 6:10 PM
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A driver in Bahrain was arrested after allegedly driving the influence of alcohol and causing a crash that killed one person and injured eight others, authorities said.

According to the Public Prosecution, the incident occurred in the Al-Saya area when the driver, who was allegedly intoxicated became distracted and crashed into the rear of a bus carrying the victims. The impact caused the bus to veer off the road and slam into iron and concrete barriers.

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One bus passenger died in the crash, while eight others sustained injuries of varying severity, the authority said.

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After the incident, the Public Prosecution launched an investigation, questioned the suspect, and ordered his pretrial detention pending further inquiries. Authorities have also released the victim's remains to the family, while investigations continue ahead of referring the accused to criminal trial.

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