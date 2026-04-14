Bahrain to pay April salaries for private sector citizens from unemployment fund

Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa directed the necessary legal and constitutional steps be taken to advance a draft law ensuring the payment of Bahraini employee salaries insured in private sector companies for April from the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

This measure forms part of broader efforts to protect jobs, support the private sector, and sustain economic growth.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The decision was taken during a weekly Cabinet meeting in Bahrain on April 13, chaired by Sheikh Salman.

Bahrain also supported private sector Bahraini employees by paying their salaries for April, May, and June 2020 through the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s savings to help cope with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the session, the Cabinet also expressed its appreciation to the Bahrain Defence Force, the National Guard, the Ministry of Interior, and other military, security, and civil entities for their role in safeguarding the Kingdom’s sovereignty, security, and national interests with professionalism and efficiency.

The Cabinet further reiterated its condemnation of what it described as 'hostile Iranian aggression' that had targeted the Kingdom and the wider region.

A US–Iran ceasefire was implemented on April 7 for a two-week period, following hostilities in the region.

The Bahraini Defence Forces had last reported that it was targeted by a total of 194 missiles and 523 drones since the beginning of the attacks.

The meeting also stressed Bahrain’s position calling on Iran to ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.