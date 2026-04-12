Bahrain gives all schools, universities option between distance, on-site learning

Bahrain has given schools two options in regards to continuation of distance learning or switching to in-person classes amid recent regional tensions and an ongoing temporary ceasefire.

The update comes for public and private schools as well as higher education institutions.

Public schools

Students and parents in all public schools have been given the option to either continue to study through the distance learning system, or study in person for all educational levels.

In implementation of this rule, educational and administrative bodies in government schools will contact students and parents during this week to determine the preferences between the two available options, register and confirm them, and students will be provided with all the necessary instructions.

From April 19 onwards, government schools will begin receiving students who wish to study in person.

Private schools

Private school administrations are permitted to make decisions regarding continuing to teach through the distance learning system or moving to in-person learning, according to the circumstances and capabilities of each school.

The schools must also take into account students, parents, and members of the educational and administrative bodies, provided that private schools provide the competent department at the Ministry of Education with appropriate dates for resuming in-person study operations if they decide to do so.

Higher education institutions

The ministry has said higher education institutions can resume in-person studies for all students or implement operational plans that follow a dual system (in-person and remote).

Universities can do so in accordance with the priorities of scientific and academic achievement and the courses. They must ensure the resumption of all practical training processes in laboratories and workshops, or in government sector institutions, or the private sector for all students in person, especially those who are about to graduate, with the General Secretariat of the Higher Education Council will provide higher education institutions with the necessary clarifications and instructions in this regard.

The ministry and the Higher Education Council said they will continue to evaluate educational processes, make decisions and take actions, and adopt the necessary policies if the need arises.

The decision comes after recent updates were made, allowing early childhood education institutions (nurseries and kindergartens) to resume work on a voluntary basis, as well as resuming educational services provided to students with disabilities enrolled in public and private schools on a voluntary basis for parents, in addition to establishing a flexible assessment system for students with international qualifications.