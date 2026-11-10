Bahrain puts accused on trial in human trafficking case for forced labour

Bahrain has referred a defendant to a criminal trial in a human trafficking case case.

Investigations into the case began after the Public Prosecution received a report from the anti-human trafficking department about two people being subjected to exploitation in forced labour after they were brought into the country by the accused.

The defendant was found to have abused them by employing them without financial compensation, in addition to receiving sums of money from them in return for issuing work permits, in violation of the provisions of the law.

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The Public Prosecution then initiated investigation procedures immediately, hearing the victims' statements and taking legal action against the accused. It also heard the statements of the investigating officer.

Following the completion of the investigations and the review of the evidence, the Public Prosecution issued its order to refer the accused to criminal trial.

A session has been scheduled for November 10, 2026, to consider the case.