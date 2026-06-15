Bahrain sentences 12 to 10 years in jail for Iran-linked crimes

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Bahrain's high court on Monday sentenced 12 individuals in Iran-linked cases to 10 years in prison, the Kingdom's public prosecution revealed in a statement.

The court sentenced the defendants to 10 years’ imprisonment, fined some of them 2,000 dinars, and ordered the confiscation of seized items.

Charges against the accused included supporting, encouraging, and endorsing Iranian attacks against Bahrain, obtaining and disseminating prohibited vital data, photographing locations where photography is prohibited, and spreading false news and rumors through social media platforms during the attacks.

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The Public Prosecution said it had received several reports from the cybercrime department regarding monitoring of social media accounts that contained images, video clips, and comments expressing support for the Iranian attacks.

The accounts also published vital information and photographed sensitive locations where photography is prohibited, in addition to spreading false news and rumors intended to harm the morale of Bahraini society, cause panic among people, and undermine public security.

Investigations led to identifying the individuals operating those accounts. The authority then immediately commenced investigations upon receiving the reports, questioned the defendants, heard witness statements, and appointed technical experts to examine the seized electronic devices.

The examination results confirmed that the defendants had committed the acts attributed to them.

The defendants were then referred to the High Criminal Court. These cases were reviewed over several hearings during which all legal guarantees were observed, including the presence of the defendants’ lawyers and enabling them to present their defenses, until Monday's judgments were issued against them.