Baby born during transit at Qatar airport; Indian embassy repatriates mother, newborn

The Indian embassy in Doha announced the safe repatriation of a newborn baby and her mother back to India.

The baby was born at Hamad International Airport during the mother's transit via Qatar's Doha, the embassy said.

Community organisations such as Punarjani Qatar and Gujarati Samaj helped the embassy in the repatriation, the embassy added, extending gratitude to the two groups.

Occasionally, the community comes together to help expectant mothers who deliver at unexpected times, marking a significant milestone of their life in the air or during a bus journey.

Earlier this year, a woman gave birth mid-flight aboard an Air India Express flight from Muscat to Mumbai on Wednesday.

After the Thai national went into labour mid-air, she was assisted by the airline’s trained cabin crew and a nurse who happened to be among the passengers.

After air traffic control was alerted, they received priority landing, with emergency medical teams and an ambulance were kept on standby. The mother and her newborn were then rushed to a nearby hospital.