Attempt to smuggle 13 million amphetamine tablets foiled by Saudi authorities

India: I won’t forget the scene for the rest of my life, says eyewitness of Chhattisgarh Naxal blast
10 police personnel onboard the multi-utility vehicle and its driver died after Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device
Nearly 13 million amphetamine tablets were seized by Saudi Arabia's anti-narcotics department. On Saturday (April 29), it was reported that the authorities carried out pre-emptive strikes against the attempt of four Pakistanis to promote the banned substance in the country.
In another drug bust, the Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has also foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 4 million tablets of Captagon through Al-Batha land inlet.
According to the SPA report, the drugs were discovered hidden in a shipment entering the Kingdom through the land port, with 4,152,000 tablets seized. The authority reported that three individuals were held accountable for the illegal act and have been sent to face justice.
Saudi authorities made a series of arrests following eight drug busts across the Kingdom on Wednesday. The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) carried out raids in Riyadh, Jazan, Jeddah, Tabuk, and Eastern Province, targeting illegal possession of drugs and firearms.
And the GDNC revealed on Tuesday the seizure of more than 12 million amphetamine pills hidden in a shipment of pomegranate fruit, amid a crackdown on the widely used captagon drug. Authorities thwarted "an attempt to smuggle 12,729,000 tablets of amphetamine" concealed in the shipment passing through the Jeddah port, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
Four people were arrested in connection with the case - two Egyptians, one Syrian and one Yemeni national, SPA said.
Inputs from SPA
ALSO READ:
10 police personnel onboard the multi-utility vehicle and its driver died after Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device
The prices of grains, vegetable oil, dairy and other agricultural commodities have fallen steadily in the market, but the relief hasn’t made it to the real world
Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
Step comes after government accepts recommendations of a defence review that said China had launched the largest military build-up of any country since the end of WW II, with 'potential for conflict' in Indo-Pacific
With around 200,000 people thought to celebrate the Hindu festival in the state, its Senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday
US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades
Illegal Migration Bill that dramatically curbs migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK aims to deter thousands from trying to reach the country in boats across the English Channel