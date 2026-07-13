Assailant fatally shot after attacking patrol officer in Kuwait; investigation underway

The assailant was found with an outstanding arrest warrant; while apprehending him, the man attacked an officer with a knife, stabbing him in the neck and thigh

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 13 Jul 2026, 6:18 PM
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Kuwait's Ministry of Interior reported that a patrol officer was attacked while carrying out his duty in the Ali Sabah Al Salem area. Patrol officers stopped a man who was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant.

While apprehending him, the man resisted the officers and attacked one of them with a knife, stabbing him in the neck and thigh. To neutralise the threat, the security personnel shot the assailant, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior reported.

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The assailant and the injured officer were then transported to the hospital, where the assailant succumbed to his injuries. The injured officer was taken to the operating room, and is currently receiving medical care, the Kuwaiti ministry said.

Authorities were notified of the incident, and legal procedures are underway. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing, the ministry stated.

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