Two arrested in Makkah for fake Hajj services and forged permits

Security patrols in Makkah arrested two Indonesian residents for allegedly running a fake scheme involving fake Hajj services advertised on social media, authorities said.

The suspects posted misleading ads offering unauthorised Hajj packages and used forged Hajj cards and related equipment. They were detained and referred to the Public Prosecution after legal procedures were completed.

Public Security urged everyone to comply with Hajj regulations and report violators promptly by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 elsewhere in the Kingdom.

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According to Saudi authorities, the case highlights ongoing efforts to combat fraudulent Hajj services that exploit pilgrims during the annual season. Officials have repeatedly warned that only officially licensed Hajj permits and approved service providers are authorised to organise pilgrimage arrangements.

Saudi Arabia enforces strict Hajj regulations to ensure safety, crowd control, and proper organisation of the pilgrimage that draws millions each year. Entry to Makkah is tightly regulated during Hajj, with access restricted to valid permit holders.

Authorities also stress that pilgrims must obtain visas and permits exclusively through official channels, and that violations — including fake advertising, forged documentation, or unauthorised entry into Makkah — can lead to arrest, fines, deportation, and bans on re-entry.

Hajj violations and rules

Saudi Arabia announced penalties for those who violate regulations requiring a Hajj 2026 permit (1447 AH). The Ministry said that a fine of up to 20,000 Saudi riyal will be imposed on anyone who is caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit.

The same amount of fine will be imposed on holder of any type of visit visa who enters or attempts to enter the city of Makkah and the Holy Sites, or remains therein, from the first day of Dhu al-Qi'dah until the end of the fourteenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

The ministry stated that a fine of up to 100,000 Saudi riyal will be imposed on anyone who applies for a visit visa for a person who performs or attempts to perform Hajj without a permit, or enters or stays in Makkah and the Holy Sites from the first day of Dhu Al Qi'dah (April 19) until the end of the fourteenth day of Dhu Al Hijjah.

The fine will be multiplied according to the number of persons for whom a visit visa of any type was issued, and who performed or attempted to perform Hajj without a permit, or entered or remained in the city of Makkah and the Holy Sites.

Anyone who transports or attempts to transport holders of visit visas to Makkah and the Holy Sites, from the first day of Dhu al-Qi'dah until the end of the fourteenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, will also be fined the same 100,000 Saudi riyal amount.