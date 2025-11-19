After UAE, Archer to launch flying taxi service in Saudi Arabia

Archer Aviation, which will launch flying taxi operations in the UAE next year, announced on Wednesday that it will also launch operations in Saudi Arabia.

The Helicopter Company (THC), a subsidiary of sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF), Archer and Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and Amaala, signed the agreement at the ongoing Dubai Airshow 2025 for the development, testing, and potential integration of Archer’s eVTOL aircraft into RSG’s operations.

In the initial phase of the agreement, Archer will work together with THC and RSG to help build the foundational framework for their planned eVTOL operations in Saudi Arabia.

This includes establishing a structured sandbox environment to conduct test flights with Archer’s Midnight eVTOL under real-world conditions to assess aircraft performance, operational feasibility, regulatory alignment, passenger acceptance, and overall ecosystem readiness.

They will also collaborate on testing advanced aerial technologies, exploring long-term strategic partnerships for large-scale deployment, and supporting regional innovation to advance next-generation aviation systems.

Following the completion of the sandbox program, all parties will review the results and consider further initiatives to support the large-scale introduction of eVTOL services.

“We look forward to working together to demonstrate how Archer’s Midnight aircraft can transform travel within the Kingdom and set a regional benchmark for the future of aviation,” said Archer Aviation’s founder and CEO, Adam Goldstein.

“eVTOL is emerging as the future of urban passenger transportation, and with the right partners, we are glad to be a key part of ensuring that Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of this transformation in aviation,” said Captain Arnaud Martinez, the CEO of THC.

“Partnering with THC and Archer to explore the integration of eVTOL aircraft into our destinations aligns perfectly with our vision for regenerative tourism, creating cleaner, faster, and more connected ways for guests to experience the beauty of Saudi Arabia,” said John Pagano, group CEO of Red Sea Global.