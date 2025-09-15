Arab-Islamic summit in Qatar: Road closures announced in Doha ahead of meeting

As Qatar is hosting an extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit on Monday, authorities in the Gulf coutry announced some road closures.

The summit is expected to rally support for Qatar in the wake of last week's Israeli attack targeting the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gulf state.

A draft of the resolution that will be considered by heads of state condemned Israel's attack as a destabilising escalation and said the states opposed Israel's "plans to impose a new reality in the region."

The Qatari Ministry of Interior said that three roads will be off limits for motorists from 8.30am to 7.30pm on Monday. These are the roads from Hamad International Airport Street exit on Ras Bu Abboud Road to Al-Sharq Intersection, from Airport Park Street exit on C- Ring Road to Al-Sharq Intersection and from Corniche Road, starting at Al-Sharq Intersection to Dafna Intersection.

'Qatar is not alone'

The emergency summit, bringing together members of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, began with a meeting of foreign ministers on Sunday to craft the draft resolution.

The gathering is a message that "Qatar is not alone ... and that Arab and Islamic states stand by it," Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.

Qatar, a key mediator in efforts aimed at ending the nearly two-year Gaza war, has accused Israel of sabotaging chances for peace and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of practicing "state terrorism". A member of Qatar's internal security forces was among those killed.

The UAE on Friday summoned the deputy Israeli ambassador over the attack and subsequent remarks by Netanyahu which it described as hostile.

The UAE has described Qatar's stability as an "inseparable part of the security and stability of the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council", which includes Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from Reuters)