Two heavy vehicles were involved in separate accidents in Oman on Sunday, November 29, the Sultanate's civil defence authority announced in a statement.

Both the accidents took place on the road to Dalkut in the Dhofar governorate of Oman, with civil defence and ambulance teams rushing to the site.

In the first accident, a fuel tanker was involved in a crash, while in the second a water tanker rolled over.

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The authority urged road users to exercise caution, reduce their speed, and follow the instructions of field teams.

Almost a week ago, a multi-vehicle crash in Oman led to the death of four people and injuries to 17 others on the Sultan Said bin Taimur Road (Haima–Thumrait). The passenger bus was reportedly carrying 26 people when it crashed into one of the trucks.

Back in August this year, a road accident claimed the life of one Indian national and left nine others injured after a vehicle veered off the road on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road, which connects the northern regions of the country with the Dhofar and Al Wusta governates in the south.

Two days prior to that, the police air wing conducted another medical evacuation via helicopter. One citizen was flown from Haima Hospital to Nizwa Hospital, while five others were transported by ambulances.

This case also involved an accident on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road; however, in this incident, the injuries were caused by the collision of two vehicles.

In another incident on the same road, an Omani citizen lost his life in a traffic accident after their vehicle overturned and veered off the road in August.

The accident occurred in Al Ghaftain 3. The injured were transported by Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority vehicles to Nizwa Hospital and Khoula Hospital to receive the necessary medical treatment.

The authority has time and again urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads, comply with traffic regulations and adhere to posted speed limits.