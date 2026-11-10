75 overseas Filipino workers from Saudi Arabia repatriated to Philippines

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Another 75 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their dependents have safely returned to the Philippines from Saudi Arabia, as the government continues its repatriation efforts amid regional tensions.

The group arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Tuesday, November 10, aboard Qatar Airways flight QR 934, marking the 20th repatriation flight under the Philippine government's programme. The returning OFWs were provided with medical, financial, and other to support to help them settle back home.

With the latest arrival, the number of OFWs and their dependents repatriated from Saudi Arabia has reached 940, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said in an advisory on its Facebook page.

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The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and other government agencies have so far assisted 5,395 OFWs and their dependents through coordinated support efforts.

The latest return comes as the Philippines continues its government-assisted voluntary repatriation programme for workers affected by tensions in the Middle East.

Earlier, 38 Filipino workers arrived in Manila on November 6 aboard Qatar Airways flight QR 928. They received financial assistance, meals, temporary accommodation and transportation to help them return to their home provinces.

On October 26, the DMW announced the return of another 117 OFWs from Saudi Arabia, who were also provided with medical and financial assistance, accommodation and transport.

The repatriation effort is part of the government's “Saving Lives” programme under its UPLIFT initiative, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's directive to protect the safety and welfare of OFWs and their families affected by the regional tensions.

The DMW and the OWWA will continue providing repatriation assistance until November 11. Filipinos requiring repatriation assistance can contact their nearest Migrant Workers Office (MWO), Philippine Embassy or the DMW-OWWA 24/7 hotline at 1348.

Between October 19 and 25, the DMW and OWWA assisted 383 Filipino workers and their dependents in returning to the Philippines.

The first group of 34 workers was repatriated on October 19, following the Houthis' October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Earlier in October, deadly attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport killed 14 people and injured others. The victims included nationals of Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Jordan, Pakistan and Palestine.

Two Filipinos were also left in intensive care following the incident. DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said on October 11 that no Filipino had died in the attack, which Saudi authorities described as the third reported strike on the airport within a week.