7 arrested for defrauding elderly man with poor health of SR23 million in Saudi Arabia

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is ranked third on the list with a net worth of $114 billion
A group of seven citizens have been arrested on the charges of financial fraud, forgery, money laundering, and more in Saudi Arabia.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the criminal organisation consisted of one person impersonating a lawyer, as well as a female lawyer, a government employee, a telecom company employee, and a real estate employee. They worked together to defraud an elderly man who was suffering from multiple ailments.
The one who impersonated a lawyer had previous knowledge of the victim, his financial affairs, and his deteriorating health. He took advantage of this knowledge to forge commercial contracts in the victim's name. The government employee and telecom company employee helped get government services and a SIM card in the victim's name. The real estate company employee also helped to file "false claims for goods in a false location," reported SPA.
The amount seized by the authorities after investigation of the criminals amounted to SR23 million. They also found that the man who impersonated a lawyer had set up an office without a licence, and had also faked his academic qualifications and personal information.
A criminal case was filed against the seven, who were arrested.
