At least 63 injured in Iran's attack on Kuwait, emergency surgeries carried out

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At least 63 people, including civilians, airport staff and travellers, were injured after Iran struck Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry has activated emergency response plans and raised preparedness levels across all health institutions following the strike at the airport. The emergency teams at the airport treated dozens of injured individuals, according to an official statement.

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The injuries ranged from severe to critical, including fractures, head trauma, cerebral haemorrhage, amputations, blast-related injuries, and smoke inhalation, according to an official statement.

Medical, nursing, and technical teams were mobilised within the first hours, with emergency protocols implemented to ensure a rapid and coordinated response across hospitals.

The Kuwait Blood Bank has also called for blood donations, noting an increasing need for all blood types and urging the public to donate to maintain sufficient supplies for patients.

Emergency crews, supported by 25 ambulances, were deployed to the site to carry out field triage, administer first aid, and transfer the injured to hospitals based on case severity and available capacity.

The ministry confirmed that seven major emergency surgeries have been performed so far, while several patients remain in intensive care. Hospitals nationwide continue to operate under heightened alert, with emergency departments, ICUs and operating theatres on enhanced readiness.

Minister of Defense, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, visited the injured to check on their health condition and follow up on the medical care provided to them. During the visit, he listened to a detailed briefing from the medical team regarding their health status and the treatment services provided to them, wishing them a speedy recovery and continued health and well-being.