4-day weekend: Saudi Arabia announces National Day holiday

Musk risks possible EU sanctions in the coming months for allegedly breaking new content rules
Saudi Arabia has announced a 4-day weekend to mark its National Day on September 23, 2024.
The 94th National Day of the country falls on Monday, residents will get a 4-day long weekend starting from Friday, September 20.
In August, the Saudi General Entertainment Authority announced the theme of the National Day as 'We Dream and Achieve,' the Saudi Press Agency said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The authority urged all public and private institutions to use official and approved branding for the occasion, which can be accessed from their website.
On this day, in 1932, King Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud issued a decree to unify all parts of the country as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
ALSO READ:
Musk risks possible EU sanctions in the coming months for allegedly breaking new content rules
More than 90 per cent of buildings within a so-called buffer zone appeared to have been destroyed or severely damaged, according to the London-based rights group
Netanyahu says that Israel must retain control over the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border to prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas
Convention covers human rights aspects of AI
According to the International Meteor Organisation, the one-meter asteroid will be a bright and slow fireball and cause no damage
Saad was studying at the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music in nearby Gaza City before it was reduced to ruins in the war that has devastated much of the enclave
The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to the Democratic president's efforts to fulfil a campaign pledge and bring debt relief to millions of Americans who turned to federal student loans to fund their costly higher education
The US vice-president will propose tax breaks and cutting red tape for smaller firms if elected in November