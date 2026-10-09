3 Saudi citizens, including Saudia captain, killed in attacks on Riyadh airport

Three Saudi Arabian citizens were killed in attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on October 8, according to a statement by the kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation. The attacks targeted airport facilities and a Saudia aircraft.

Saudia identified one of the victims as its employee, Captain Hamoud Ali Alkalthami. The airline extended its deepest condolences to the family, and recognised "his contributions throughout his career with the national flag carrier and the lasting impression he left on his colleagues."

A number of Saudi citizens, and residents of various nationalities also sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe during the attack on the airport, the Saudi aviation authority said, adding that the attacks also resulted in some material damage. Emergency teams responded immediately, and the injured were transferred to hospital to receive medical care, the statement added.

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Resumption of ops at King Khalid International Airport

Saudia said its flights and operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh returned to normal as of 6pm on October 8. In a statement, Saudi Arabia's GACA also noted that airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal.

Saudi Arabia's national flag carrier said the attack had caused damage to one of its aircraft while it was on the ground at the airport, and confirmed that no passengers were on board the aircraft.

Emergency response procedures were activated to manage the situation, monitor the condition of those affected, and provide the necessary care and support to them and their families, Saudia added.