3 missing Emiratis found dead in Oman after car gets swept away

The passengers in the car were a family of seven, four had been rescued by authorities

By Web Desk Published: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 3:03 PM

Two Emiratis have been found dead in Oman today after a vehicle was swept away in took place on Saturday, August 12.

Oman's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said that two vehicles with seven people drifted into a valley stream, injuring four. The other three were then missing.

Late last night, one of the three missing Emiratis was found dead. Today, the other two missing were also found dead by authorities.

The car was swept away after it got into an accident, the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority has reported.

ALSO READ: