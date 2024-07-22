3.6-magnitude quake hits Jordan

Several women were seen among the Secret Service agents racing to shield Trump with their bodies as the gunshots ring out
A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck south of Ma'in in the Dead Sea region of Jordan. The earthquake struck late Sunday, according to a report by the Jordanian state news agency (Petra).
The quake was felt by residents, according to a statement from Jordan Seismological Observatory. The observatory stated that the quake occurred at a depth of 9 km.
Meloni's party voted against second term for von der Leyen; rightist prime minister avoided joining forces with left-wing parties
The government had extended a curfew as authorities braced for the Supreme Court hearing
Thirty-five congressional Democrats have now publicly called on the president to drop out following the June 27 debate against Trump
Cyber intelligence agency urges consumers to source their technical information and updates from official CrowdStrike sources only
One in seven American adults under 35 think daily sunscreen use is more harmful than direct sun exposure: Survey
Hundreds of children forced apart from their parents by Lukashenko's crackdown on dissent, a campaign that has jailed hundreds of regime critics following 2020 protests
North's actions raising tensions near the heavily armed border could have fatal consequences, says South Korean military