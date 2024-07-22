3.6-magnitude quake hits Jordan

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 9:03 AM

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck south of Ma'in in the Dead Sea region of Jordan. The earthquake struck late Sunday, according to a report by the Jordanian state news agency (Petra).

The quake was felt by residents, according to a statement from Jordan Seismological Observatory. The observatory stated that the quake occurred at a depth of 9 km.

