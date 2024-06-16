25 people penalised for transporting 103 illegal Haj pilgrims in Saudi

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 11:46 AM

Twenty-five individuals were penalised for violating Haj regulations by transporting 103 people without proper permits, according to security spokesman of Saudi Ministry of Interior.

Addressing daily press conference for this year’s Haj at Arafat on Saturday Col Talal Al-Shalhoub announced that the first phase of the Haj security plans had been completed, with all the pilgrims ascended at Arafat on time.

The pilgrims will resume their journey after spending the night at Muzdalifah and travel back to Mina to stay there on the day of Eid Al Adha on Sunday and the succeeding days of Tashreeq.

Security personnel are deployed to manage and organise the smooth movement of vehicles on the roads leading to Arafat, Muzdalifah, and Mina, and to follow and support pedestrian pilgrims who walk on the roads designated for them.

He said that security personnel are working to support the organisation of transporting pilgrims through shuttle services, and crowd control at the Mashaer Train stations in Arafat, Muzdalifah and Mina, as well as managing and organizing pedestrian movement on the roads from Muzdalifah to Mina and the roads linking Mina to the Grand Mosque and the Jamarat facility, in addition to managing and organizing crowds at the Grand Mosque to perform Tawaf Al-Ifadah, one of the four pillars of Hajj.

He called on the guests to continue adhering to the regulations and instructions, and comply with the dates, routes and directions specified for them in organising the grouping to perform Tawaf Al Ifadah and to perform the ritual of stoning at Jamrat Al-Aqaba on Sunday.

For his part, Dr Muhammad Al Abdel Aali, spokesman of the Ministry of Health, affirmed the success of the ministry’s health plan on the Day of Arafat. “More than 112,000 pilgrims have benefited from various integrated medical services and healthcare provided by the ministry to the guests of God, from the first day of Dhul Qada until the day of Arafat, and these services varied between medical and specialized clinics, pharmacies, dialysis centers, intensive care rooms, and isolation units.

Al Abdel Aali said that 20 open-heart surgeries, 230 cardiac catheterisations, and 819 kidney dialysis operations were performed, apart from monitoring 569 cases of heat exhaustion. He called on pilgrims to always use umbrellas to prevent sunstroke and thermal shock, while performing rituals at the Holy Sites.