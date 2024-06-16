25 people penalised for transporting 103 illegal Haj pilgrims in Saudi

As of late on Monday, around 1.5 million pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia from abroad, most of them by air: The official Saudi Press Agency
Twenty-five individuals were penalised for violating Haj regulations by transporting 103 people without proper permits, according to security spokesman of Saudi Ministry of Interior.
Addressing daily press conference for this year’s Haj at Arafat on Saturday Col Talal Al-Shalhoub announced that the first phase of the Haj security plans had been completed, with all the pilgrims ascended at Arafat on time.
The pilgrims will resume their journey after spending the night at Muzdalifah and travel back to Mina to stay there on the day of Eid Al Adha on Sunday and the succeeding days of Tashreeq.
Security personnel are deployed to manage and organise the smooth movement of vehicles on the roads leading to Arafat, Muzdalifah, and Mina, and to follow and support pedestrian pilgrims who walk on the roads designated for them.
He said that security personnel are working to support the organisation of transporting pilgrims through shuttle services, and crowd control at the Mashaer Train stations in Arafat, Muzdalifah and Mina, as well as managing and organizing pedestrian movement on the roads from Muzdalifah to Mina and the roads linking Mina to the Grand Mosque and the Jamarat facility, in addition to managing and organizing crowds at the Grand Mosque to perform Tawaf Al-Ifadah, one of the four pillars of Hajj.
He called on the guests to continue adhering to the regulations and instructions, and comply with the dates, routes and directions specified for them in organising the grouping to perform Tawaf Al Ifadah and to perform the ritual of stoning at Jamrat Al-Aqaba on Sunday.
For his part, Dr Muhammad Al Abdel Aali, spokesman of the Ministry of Health, affirmed the success of the ministry’s health plan on the Day of Arafat. “More than 112,000 pilgrims have benefited from various integrated medical services and healthcare provided by the ministry to the guests of God, from the first day of Dhul Qada until the day of Arafat, and these services varied between medical and specialized clinics, pharmacies, dialysis centers, intensive care rooms, and isolation units.
Al Abdel Aali said that 20 open-heart surgeries, 230 cardiac catheterisations, and 819 kidney dialysis operations were performed, apart from monitoring 569 cases of heat exhaustion. He called on pilgrims to always use umbrellas to prevent sunstroke and thermal shock, while performing rituals at the Holy Sites.
He advised pilgrims to adhere to other measures to prevent sunstroke such as staying away from going out and being directly exposed to sun rays, or walking on or touching surfaces during peak hours, drinking water in sufficient quantities throughout the day, even if they do not feel thirsty, and avoid stress by taking a break from time to time.
Ayed Al-Ghuwaynem, undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for Hajj Affairs, announced that the phase of transporting pilgrims to Arafat has been completed by 10:30 a.m. with ease according to the plans. He stressed the keenness to strengthen the presence of field teams throughout the entire Hajj journey so that pilgrims can guarantee their rights while performing their rituals.
Saleh Al-Zowaid, spokesman for the transportation system, said that more than 300,000 pilgrims were transported via the Mashaer Train.
ALSO READ:
As of late on Monday, around 1.5 million pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia from abroad, most of them by air: The official Saudi Press Agency
It was originally copied by a monk in what is now Egypt around the fourth century AD, making it at least 1,600 years old
Disasters lead to class disruptions and learning loss; authorities use tech to try to build resilience
As the temperature crossed 40°C between May 18 and 25, women in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra received a flat $5 payment
Egypt and Qatar said they had received Hamas' response but did not disclose the contents
A jury in Wilmington, Delaware, federal court issued the verdict, making him the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of a crime
Setting off in August 2022, he has travelled 650,000km equivalent of going around the Earth over 15 times, while sitting on trains for more than 6,700 hours
The Conservative Party leader has set out policies to shore up his core vote, from pledges on more police officers to lower taxes and support for pensioners