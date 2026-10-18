2 officers killed as helicopter crashes in Najran: Saudi-led coalition spokesperson

Two officers were killed when a Saudi reconnaissance helicopter, AH-6i, belonging to the Ministry of National Guard crashed inside the kingdom's territory, in Najran, said Major General Turki Al Maliki, spokesperson of the Saudi-led coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen.

The crash occurred due to a "technical malfunction," the spokesperson added.

Reconnaissance helicopters are typically used to gather intelligence and conduct surveillance.

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Saudi Ministry of National Guard

The Saudi Ministry of the National Guard supports the Kingdom's Ministries of Defence and Interior, according to Saudipedia, an official website.

The ministry is one of the military entities entrusted with ensuring internal security and stability, in addition to border protection, along with protecting holy sites, vital interests, and properties within the Kingdom, Saudipedia stated.

Saudi-led coalition denies Houthis downed Apache

Separately, early on Sunday, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that Houthi forces "shot down" an 'Apache' helicopter off Najran while it was "carrying out hostile acts".

The Saudi-led coalition spokesperson addressed the statement, seeming to deny claims. He shared a photo of several Apache helicopters on the ground, alongside a screengrab of Saree's post.

"You claim you downed it. It will enter the field soon. Remember how it looks like so you don't forget," Al Maliki wrote.