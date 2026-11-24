For the second time in the span of five days, Saudi Arabia's financial district on November 24 faced an attack from the Houthis, injuring 11 people.

Saudi authorities have shared an image of the tower that was attacked. While they have not identified the building, the photograph shows the facade of Riyadh's landmark PIF Tower.

The nation's Civil Defence said that it responded to an incident involving one of the towers in Riyadh's Financial District that was targeted in a "terrorist attack" by the Houthis.

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Eleven people were injured in the incident, including two Saudi nationals, two Indian residents, three Nepalese residents and four Egyptian residents.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia responded to the incident immediately and implemented all approved procedures and measures.

On November 19, the same tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District was damaged in an attack by the Houthis.

The attack caused material damage to several floors of the tower and neighbouring buildings, but no injuries were reported. Saudi Civil Defence shared a photo of the damaged building.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi Cruise missile launched towards Riyadh region. Two drones launched towards Riyadh and Southern regions were also destroyed.